HOBBS, New Mexico -- One woman has been arrested after police say she stole a car with children inside on July 4, KOAT reported.
Hobbs police say they responded to the 3700 block of Dal Paso for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers say the victim parked her vehicle and went inside a store. When the woman came back to her car, police said Regina Castillo then stole the victim's car. Inside that car were the victim's 6-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son.
A video at an intersection shows the mother hanging on to the car for dear life knowing her children are inside.
SEE ALSO | Woman, 64, forced out of Mercedes Benz in River West carjacking caught on video
Police said they found the car a few minutes later at a nearby intersection and began to chase the car. During the chase, police say Castillo abandoned the 6-year-old at the intersection of Apache and Fowler, in Hobbs.
Officers later found the stolen vehicle abandoned and later found and arrested Castillo hiding behind another vehicle in a residential neighborhood.
Both children were found safe and were reunited with their family.
(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Watch: Video shows mom hanging onto hood of stolen car containing young children
Woman who stole car abandoned 6-year-old during police chase, authorities say
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News