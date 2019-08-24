Recent string of robberies at celebrity homes prompt realtors to stay one step ahead

BEL AIR, Calif. (KABC) -- While the motto in the real estate business is location, location, location, what scammers might see is money, money, money.
Prosecutors say two men in Los Angeles were arrested after using open houses to rob celebrities' homes, including singers Usher and Adam Lambert.
While the suspects, Jason Yaselli and Benjamin Ackerman of Beverly Hills, are behind bars, high-end realtors are always looking for ways to protect clients.
Realtor Myra Nourmand has been showing luxury homes for 30 years. She says thieves are deterred by security on display. What all home sellers should know is that thieves aren't just after jewels. They can steal data from your computer. Some will steal drugs out of the medicine cabinet, she said.
Nourmand hires security during her open houses. She places them at strategic places such as the entrance to a closet where a woman might keep her handbags and other valuables.
Yaselli and Ackerman of Beverly Hills are charged with nearly 50 felonies. Ackerman was first arrested nearly a year ago, then released. He was arrested again last week. Yaselli was arrested Wednesday.
