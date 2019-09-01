Cement truck barrels into home, takes out power poles after rolling down hill in Mt. Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, LOS ANGELES -- Heavy lifting was required as crews carefully removed a cement truck after it crashed into a home in Mount Washington.

Crews say they were pouring cement at a site at the top of the hill when the truck suddenly started rolling down the steep grade.

Several power poles were taken down as the truck barreled down the hill.
Workers say they watched in horror as it raced out of control.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries. The home was yellow-tagged after the truck destroyed the garage and an upstairs bedroom.
