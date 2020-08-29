Society

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.



Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,'' his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityentertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & worldblack panther
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal businesses that can, can't reopen under new CA guidance
Newsom ditches watch list, announces new reopening plan
Teen who organized BLM protest gets hit with $2,500 police OT bill
Unemployed CA residents to receive extra $300 per week
The Forum to serve as voting center for LA County
OC dad held by ICE for 9 months after arrest over tinted windows
California lawmakers vote to ban sales of most flavored tobacco
Show More
39 children rescued in 'Operation Not Forgotten' bust
Motorcyclist's mom seeking information in fatal Chatsworth crash
Hospital staff care for babies as Hurricane Laura hit
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court for shooting protesters
COVID-19: OC Fair offers 'fair food drive-thru'
More TOP STORIES News