Here are 500 more reasons for you to help us Feed SoCal by joining us on Friday at Mathis Brothers in Ontario or Albertsons in Gardena.
Head to one of those locations on Friday, drop off food, and while you're there, you can enter to win a $500 gift card from our sponsors! We'll announce two winners for each location on Friday, and two more winners the following week.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 6/14/19 at 5:30 pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://abc7.la/2KJe67S. Void where prohibited.
For more details about Feed SoCal, visit www.abc7.com/feedsocal
Chance to win $500 gift card at Feed SoCal in Ontario, Gardena
FEED SOCAL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News