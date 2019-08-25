Chaos ensues at Topanga mall after reports of shooting, possible robbery

We are responding to reports of a shooting at the Topanga Mall. At this time, preliminary information is NO evidence of a shooting, but officers are still on scene, and they are clearing the mall. Please avoid the area. Expect a large police presence. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 25, 2019

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Mallgoers fled the Westfield Topanga mall Sunday afternoon after reports of a possible shooting, police said.Los Angeles police said there was no preliminary evidence of a shooting, but that they would remain on scene and clear the mall.Officers initially responded to a shooting call. There were no reports of any injuries.