Chaos ensues at Topanga mall after reports of shooting, possible robbery

By ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Mallgoers fled the Westfield Topanga mall Sunday afternoon after reports of a possible shooting, police said.

Los Angeles police said there was no preliminary evidence of a shooting, but that they would remain on scene and clear the mall.

Officers initially responded to a shooting call. There were no reports of any injuries.


DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
