Chaos ensues at Topanga mall after reports of shooting, possible robbery

Los Angeles police said there was no preliminary evidence of a shooting, but that they would remain on scene and clear the mall.
Officers initially responded to a shooting call. There were no reports of any injuries.
We are responding to reports of a shooting at the Topanga Mall. At this time, preliminary information is NO evidence of a shooting, but officers are still on scene, and they are clearing the mall. Please avoid the area. Expect a large police presence.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 25, 2019
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.