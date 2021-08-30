Chaparral Fire near Murrieta burns more than 1,400 acres, forces evacuations

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Chaparral Fire near Murrieta burns more than 1,400 acres

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders and warnings are still in place for the Chaparral Fire.

This fire is southwest of Murrieta, in the Cleveland National Forest.

It's burned 1,427 acres since it started Saturday. An earlier estimate from firefighters placed the size at 1,500 acres, but better mapping resulted in the lower figure, fire officials said.

Firefighters have the blaze 13% contained.

A smoke advisory is in effect for western Riverside County until Monday afternoon.

More information about the fire, including a map of evacuation areas, is available here.



At least 150 firefighters plus two helicopters, four air tankers and 23 engine companies have been assigned to fight the blaze.

The fire started off Cleveland Forest Road and Tenaja Road, southwest of Murrieta in San Diego County.

Evacuation orders are in place for: North of Tenaja Truck Trl, South of Calle Cielo, East of Calle Collado, and West of Calle Be Bietol.

Evacuation warnings are in place for: North of Tenaja Rd, West of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, South of Hombre Lane, and West of Cleveland National Forest Road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murrietasan diego countyriverside countycalifornia wildfiresbrush firewildfire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SoCal nurse with five children dies from COVID-19
3rd woman sexually assaulted at same OC park since last January
Man found guilty of killing of Mollie Tibbetts gets life sentence
LIVE: CA emergency officials give update on wildfires
14 COVID outbreaks confirmed at LA County schools in August
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
EU recommends reinstating Europe travel restrictions on US
Show More
State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries
Murrieta vigil, other tributes planned for fallen SoCal Marines
Ed Asner was tireless advocate for LA special needs community
Mother demands change after US Army vet dies waiting for ICU bed
US flies out evacuees in waning hours of Afghanistan withdrawal
More TOP STORIES News