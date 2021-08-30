Chaparral Fire near Murrieta burns more than 1,400 acres, forces evacuations

This fire is southwest of Murrieta, in the Cleveland National Forest.
It's burned 1,427 acres since it started Saturday. An earlier estimate from firefighters placed the size at 1,500 acres, but better mapping resulted in the lower figure, fire officials said.
Firefighters have the blaze 13% contained.
A smoke advisory is in effect for western Riverside County until Monday afternoon.
More information about the fire, including a map of evacuation areas, is available here.
At least 150 firefighters plus two helicopters, four air tankers and 23 engine companies have been assigned to fight the blaze.
The fire started off Cleveland Forest Road and Tenaja Road, southwest of Murrieta in San Diego County.
Evacuation orders are in place for: North of Tenaja Truck Trl, South of Calle Cielo, East of Calle Collado, and West of Calle Be Bietol.
Evacuation warnings are in place for: North of Tenaja Rd, West of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, South of Hombre Lane, and West of Cleveland National Forest Road.