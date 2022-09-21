WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Family of student killed during film shoot files wrongful death lawsuit against USC

KABC logo
33 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

The family of a Chapman University cinematography student, who died during a USC student film shoot, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against USC and two of its students.

The family of a Chapman University cinematography student, who died during a USC student film shoot, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against USC and two of its students.

The suit alleges that USC sanctioned the project and knew the team would be using off-road vehicles. USC has previously said it was unaware of the shoot.

Peng Wang was working on a project with students from USC back in April when the ATV they were in overturned in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area.

Wang, a graduate student from China, was killed.

USC issued the following statement in response to the lawsuit: "USC was not responsible for Mr. Wang's tragic death. We will be sharing the facts about our robust safety procedures and safety record in court."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.