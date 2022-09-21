Family of student killed during film shoot files wrongful death lawsuit against USC

The family of a Chapman University cinematography student, who died during a USC student film shoot, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against USC and two of its students.

The suit alleges that USC sanctioned the project and knew the team would be using off-road vehicles. USC has previously said it was unaware of the shoot.

Peng Wang was working on a project with students from USC back in April when the ATV they were in overturned in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area.

Wang, a graduate student from China, was killed.

USC issued the following statement in response to the lawsuit: "USC was not responsible for Mr. Wang's tragic death. We will be sharing the facts about our robust safety procedures and safety record in court."