Chargers tight end Antonio Gates' Encino home targeted by burglars

The Encino home of Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates was targeted by burglars, Los Angeles police said.The incident occurred around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday. Two males, wearing all dark clothing, gained entry through an open garage door and made off with property from a vehicle, authorities said.There were people at the home and asleep at the time of the incident, police said, but it's not known if Gates was home at the time.The suspects did not enter the home - they just entered the garage, police said. Investigators are calling this incident a crime of opportunity, because the garage door was left open.