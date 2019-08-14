Charges dismissed against former LAPD commander accused of being drunk in public

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County District Attorney has dismissed charges against a former LAPD commander accused of being drunk in public.

It comes after Nicole Mehringer completed a 30-day outpatient program.

She was arrested in Glendale last year.

Investigators say she was out drinking with Sergeant James Kelly who was demoted.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor DUI and will be back in court next month.
