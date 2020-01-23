Food & Drink

Trader Joe's returns to selling 'Two-Buck Chuck' for $1.99

Trader Joe's popular bargain wine just got cheaper in California.

Charles Shaw, better known as "Two-Buck Chuck," is once again living up to its title.

The wine created quite a stir more than a decade ago when it debuted at Trader Joe's for $1.99 a bottle.

At that time, the chain was selling five million cases a year.

Over the years, the price increased to $2.99 a bottle and sales dropped.

Now it's back to the lower price.

"Two-Buck Chuck" comes in both red and white.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinesswinetrader joe's
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News