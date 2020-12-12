Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID-19 at 86

DALLAS, Texas -- Charley Pride, the trailblazing country musician with dozens of hits and 70 million records sold, died Saturday from complications from COVID-19. He was 86.The baseball-player-turned-singer has been called country music's first Black superstar.This year, he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award at the 54th Annual Country Music Awards.This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.