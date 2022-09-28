Charli D'Amelio and family are ready for season 2 of 'The D'Amelio Show' streaming on Hulu

NEW YORK CITY -- What began with a Connecticut teenager dancing on TikTok has grown into a media business involving Charli D'Amelio's entire family. Charli and her mom, Heidi, are both on "Dancing With The Stars" this season, and the second season of "The D'Amelio Show" is streaming on Hulu.

Charli's dad, Marc D'Amelio, said his family grew up watching Eyewitness News in New York, and they've also watched "Dancing With The Stars" for many years.

He told Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon that he knew his daughters were talented but could never have predicted all that has happened to his family.

To go from dancing in your own home to dancing with stars is a big leap, and Charli D'Amelio made that leap in just three years.

"We can never get down to exactly how it happened," Charli said.

What began with her posts on TikTok in 2019, has now grown to include her entire family.

"This stuff is different," Charli said gesturing to the red carpet. "But we still get to do the same family stuff that we've always done so that's really nice."

In fact, "The D'Amelio Show" starring Charli, her sister Dixie, and their parents is now in its second season on Hulu.

"The whole first season was a big transition point in all of our lives," Dixie said. "You definitely got to see the raw and realness of it, and I think looking back on it, I learned a lot about myself."

"Dixie's been into music her whole life," mom Heidi said. "Charli's a dancer her whole life, and I think that with social media and everything else brought them where they are today following their passions."

But, their new home in L.A. is a world away from Norwalk, Connecticut, where Marc and Heidi D'Amelio raised their daughters.

"We definitely want to parent and we want to protect them but we know this is an incredible opportunity for them and we want them to take advantage of it," Marc said.

Heidi and Charli are both competing on "Dancing With The Stars" this season, while a Hulu promo for their series notes that, "fame is a family affair."

In the same spot, Heidi said, "this has been a roller coaster ride."

Indeed it has, but as she told Sandy Kenyon, the key to dealing with sudden fame is to "always remember where you come from, remember who you are, and just stick together."

