Jury rules in favor of former LAPD Chief Beck in civil lawsuit involving police misconduct

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A federal civil jury hearing the case involving police misconduct in a 2015 confrontation has ruled in favor of the city of Los Angeles and former Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck.The case involved the beating of a suspect by an LAPD officer.Back in 2017, a federal jury found that LAPD officer Mario Cardona used excessive force and acted with malice during an incident involving Daniel Garza.Just weeks after that excessive force ruling, Beck promoted Cardona in rank.Garza's attorney said Beck should have reopened the investigation after the finding by the federal jury.In court today, Beck said there was no new evidence to reopen the investigation.The jury reached its decision very quickly. The trial only lasted one day.The defense tells Eyewitness News they plan to appeal.