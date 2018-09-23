#CharlieFire [update] near Charlie Canyon Rd and Tapia Canyon Rd, Castaic (Los Angeles County) per @LACOFD is now 3,380 acres & 10% contained. https://t.co/dBtGANogpA pic.twitter.com/GN0EvacgPp — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 23, 2018

A brush fire in Castaic has burned 3,380 acres and remains 10 percent contained, Cal Fire announced Sunday morning.The so-called Charlie Fire erupted Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Charlie Canyon and Tapia Canyon roads. Helicopters and at least one airplane were deployed to the scene, where they doused the flames with water and fire retardant.No injuries or structural damage have been reported.About 20 homes on San Francisquito Canyon Road were evacuated.An evacuation center was opened at the Castaic Sports Complex, located at 31230 Castaic Road.