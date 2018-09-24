Charlie Fire's containment climbs to 30 percent after burning 3,380 acres in Castaic

The containment level of a brush fire in Castaic has climbed to 30 percent, officials announced. (Angeles National Forest)

By ABC7.com staff
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) --
The containment level of a brush fire in Castaic has climbed to 30 percent as of Monday morning, officials announced.

One firefighter has been injured in the Charlie Fire, which began Saturday afternoon near Charlie Canyon and Tapia Canyon roads and expanded to a burn area of 3,380 acres, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson.

The increase in the blaze's containment comes one day after firefighters used bulldozers and aircraft to knock down a potential flare-up.

Evacuation orders were lifted for as many as 30 homes on San Francisquito Road. The street was fully reopened by 7 a.m. Monday.

The quick-moving flames initially threatened about 100 homes in the area. None were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
