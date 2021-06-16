Chase ends after deputies open fire on 215 Freeway near Menifee

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase involving the Riverside County Sheriff's Department ended with deputies opening fire on the 215 Freeway near Menifee Tuesday evening, leading authorities to shut down all lanes in the area.

The 215 was closed between Ethanac Road and McCall Boulevard, causing a heavy traffic backup for miles in both directions around 6 p.m. By 3 a.m. Wednesday, all lanes were reopened.

Details regarding what led to the chase and shooting were not immediately known.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as officers from multiple agencies, including the U.S. Border Patrol, swarmed the scene. A handgun was spotted on the pavement as authorities investigated.

Traffic in the area was being diverted onto surface streets. It is unknown how long the freeway will remain closed.

No deputies or Border Patrol agents were injured in the incident, and it is unclear if a suspect was wounded.

