Chase of stolen parking enforcement vehicle ends in Sun Valley with police tackling suspect

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley came to an end in Sun Valley Thursday evening.
AIR7 HD was over the scene at around 6:45 p.m. in Burbank as police were in pursuit of a stolen parking enforcement vehicle.
The suspect reached speeds of more than 100 mph on surface streets.
The driver was speeding dangerously close to other cars and running red lights, but pulled into a parking lot near Saticoy Street and Tujunga Avenue and parked the vehicle before surrendering.
Police tackled the suspect and took him into custody.
