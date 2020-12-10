Chase: CHP use PIT maneuver, arrest suspect after wild pursuit through the San Fernando Valley

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after a wild chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night.

AIR7 HD was over the chase shortly before 11 p.m. as the driver was approaching 100 mph on the 405 Freeway, with multiple California Highway Patrol units trailing behind.

When the driver exited the freeway and got on surface streets, a CHP vehicle got in close enough range to perform a PIT maneuver, but the suspect was able to escape and continued driving on the wrong side of the road momentarily.

The PIT maneuver caused the car's rear bumper to hang off for the remainder of the chase.

The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot in Sylmar and surrendered to authorities without incident.

Authorities initiated the chase in the Ventura area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san fernando valleysylmarlos angeleslos angeles countypolice chasechpcar chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested in OC DUI crash that killed parents, hurt 3 children
Dad charged after kids found decapitated, disturbing details released
LA County deaths milestone leaves health director choked with emotion
Airbnb rentals spark conflict at Glendale apartment complex
Child dies from rare illness linked to COVID, 1st such death in LA County
DTLA cathedral honors Our Lady of Guadalupe
2 OC high schools report new COVID-19 cases
Show More
Off-duty LASD deputy wounded in San Jacinto shooting
CA bill would tighten hiring rules for new officers
SoCal salon owners frustrated by another shutdown order
OC residents voice frustration over stay-home orders
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
More TOP STORIES News