Suspect injured after leading deputies on chase, crashing into another vehicle in La Puente

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was injured after he led authorities on a chase that came to a crashing end when he hit another vehicle and smashed into a brick wall of a yard in La Puente.The brief pursuit ended at Willow and Fairgrove avenues around 4:40 p.m. Friday. The suspect was seen struggling with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies as paramedics tried to assess him for injuries.It's unclear if anyone from the other vehicle was injured.