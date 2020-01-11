Suspect injured after leading deputies on chase, crashing into another vehicle in La Puente

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was injured after he led authorities on a chase that came to a crashing end when he hit another vehicle and smashed into a brick wall of a yard in La Puente.

The brief pursuit ended at Willow and Fairgrove avenues around 4:40 p.m. Friday. The suspect was seen struggling with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies as paramedics tried to assess him for injuries.

It's unclear if anyone from the other vehicle was injured.

DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
