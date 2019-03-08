Chase comes to crashing end in South LA; suspect in custody

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chase suspect led authorities on a chase in South Los Angeles surface streets before crashing into a van on Friday.The suspect was traveling at high speeds, making illegal turns and not stopping at some intersections.The brief chase came to an end within minutes after the suspect slammed into a van.The crash happened near 42nd Place and Naomi Avenue. The suspect appeared to stay inside the vehicle as officers had their guns drawn.The suspect eventually got out with his arms up and did not appear to be complying as he was taken into custody.