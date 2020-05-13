LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An assault suspect driving with a baby inside the vehicle led authorities on a chase that ended in the Crenshaw District Tuesday evening.
California Highway Patrol units were in pursuit of the driver suspected of assaulting an officer during a traffic stop in the East Los Angeles area, although details regarding the alleged assault were not immediately known.
The suspect was leading officers through East L.A. in a Toyota Prius and AIR7 HD was overhead as the driver's car was fleeing on a shredded wheel, causing sparks to fly from the rims.
The suspect eventually pulled over near Jefferson and Crenshaw boulevards in the Crenshaw District. When he exited, he was holding a child in his arms.
After a back-and-forth exchange with officers, the suspect was taken into custody after he handed the baby over.
The child appeared to be unharmed.
Chase ends in Crenshaw District as suspect with baby in vehicle taken into custody
An assault suspect driving with a child inside the vehicle led authorities on a chase that ended in the Crenshaw District Tuesday evening.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News