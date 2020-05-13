Chase ends in Crenshaw District as suspect with baby in vehicle taken into custody

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An assault suspect driving with a baby inside the vehicle led authorities on a chase that ended in the Crenshaw District Tuesday evening.California Highway Patrol units were in pursuit of the driver suspected of assaulting an officer during a traffic stop in the East Los Angeles area, although details regarding the alleged assault were not immediately known.The suspect was leading officers through East L.A. in a Toyota Prius and AIR7 HD was overhead as the driver's car was fleeing on a shredded wheel, causing sparks to fly from the rims.The suspect eventually pulled over near Jefferson and Crenshaw boulevards in the Crenshaw District. When he exited, he was holding a child in his arms.After a back-and-forth exchange with officers, the suspect was taken into custody after he handed the baby over.The child appeared to be unharmed.