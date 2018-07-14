One person died in a multiple-vehicle crash that ended a chase involving Bell Gardens police Friday night.Los Angeles police said they responded to a crash on the Firestone Bridge over the 710 Freeway around 10 p.m. Authorities said the suspect was traveling at high speeds.Footage from AIR7 HD showed multiple vehicles including a motorcycle were part of the crash, and a body was covered by a sheet near the front of a semi-truck.It was unclear if the chase suspect or an innocent person died.No further information was immediately released.The investigation is ongoing.