At least 1 killed after chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Bell Gardens

One person died in a multiple-vehicle crash that ended a chase involving Bell Gardens police Friday night. (KABC)

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) --
One person died in a multiple-vehicle crash that ended a chase involving Bell Gardens police Friday night.

Los Angeles police said they responded to a crash on the Firestone Bridge over the 710 Freeway around 10 p.m. Authorities said the suspect was traveling at high speeds.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed multiple vehicles including a motorcycle were part of the crash, and a body was covered by a sheet near the front of a semi-truck.

It was unclear if the chase suspect or an innocent person died.

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.
