Chase ends in Downey after road rage suspect crashes head-on with CHP vehicle

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase ended in Downey after the suspect crashed head-on with a California Highway Patrol vehicle Thursday morning.

The pursuit began when CHP officers attempted to stop the road rage suspect after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at a motorist while on the northbound 5 Freeway at Beach Boulevard, authorities said.

CHP attempted to stop the vehicle before the driver fled going north on the 605 Freeway and exited Firestone Boulevard in Downey.

Authorities said the suspect threw out a cellphone during the chase.

The suspect drove onto Ryerson Avenue, encountered a dead end and then crashed head-on with a CHP patrol unit as he turned around.

The driver was arrested and no injuries were reported.

A handgun has not been recovered so far.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downeylos angeles countypolice chaseroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News