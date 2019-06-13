Chase ends in Downey after road rage suspect crashes head-on with CHP vehicle

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase ended in Downey after the suspect crashed head-on with a California Highway Patrol vehicle Thursday morning.The pursuit began when CHP officers attempted to stop the road rage suspect after the driver allegedly brandished a firearm at a motorist while on the northbound 5 Freeway at Beach Boulevard, authorities said.CHP attempted to stop the vehicle before the driver fled going north on the 605 Freeway and exited Firestone Boulevard in Downey.Authorities said the suspect threw out a cellphone during the chase.The suspect drove onto Ryerson Avenue, encountered a dead end and then crashed head-on with a CHP patrol unit as he turned around.The driver was arrested and no injuries were reported.A handgun has not been recovered so far.