VIDEO: High-speed chase ends in fiery crash at Palms gas station

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-speed chase came to a fiery end after a suspect crashed at a gas station in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Palms Thursday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred at a Shell gas station north of the 10 Freeway close to the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Kincardine Avenue at about 11:47 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, authorities were in pursuit of the suspect on the westbound 10 Freeway before the suspect exited onto Robertson Boulevard.

Footage shows when the vehicle, a black Dodge Challenger, comes barreling toward the gas station, with flames already igniting prior to it hitting a metal post a few feet away from a gas pump.

The vehicle's front end was on fire after it hit the post.

The suspect took off running after crashing and was later arrested.

Aftermath from the crash showed the car's front end severely damaged and debris scattered on the ground.

Prior to the crash, the suspect also hit another vehicle at an intersection, injuring at least one person. It appeared the suspect ran a red light off the freeway before it hit the vehicle.

The suspect's passenger suffered minor injuries. It appeared the suspect fled and left the passenger in the vehicle.

It was not immediately known what the suspect was wanted for.
