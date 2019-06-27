Chase ends in Hawthorne after stolen car suspect crashes into vehicle

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A police pursuit came to a crashing end in Hawthorne after a stolen car suspect slammed into a vehicle on surface streets Thursday morning.

The suspect was driving a black Honda Accord on the 110 Freeway with Los Angeles police in pursuit when it got on Crenshaw Boulevard and collided with a vehicle in the southbound turn lane.

The suspect refused to exit the vehicle and led police on another chase on the 105 Freeway at speeds up to 100 mph before he exited Prairie Avenue and crashed again, hitting the car in front of it at a stop light.

The crash brought an end to the chase at about 7: 20 a.m.

Officers came out with guns drawn as the suspect was temporarily holed up inside the Honda.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed the Honda and the car it hit with front end damage.

Ambulances arrived and the suspect was transported to a hospital in a neck brace.

The woman in the other car was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
