Chase ends in North Hollywood after large truck crashes into light pole

A suspect driving a large pickup truck was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase through the San Fernando Valley.
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect driving a large pickup truck was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase through the San Fernando Valley and crashing into a light pole Wednesday night.

The suspect was driving erratically on surface streets in a vehicle that appeared to be a Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6, which is valued at nearly $350,000.

The suspect ran through multiple red lights and changed lanes erratically.

The chase started in the Malibu area before coming to an end in North Hollywood. The driver crashed into a light pole on Vanowen Street and Coldwater Canyon.

Authorities took the suspect into custody without incident.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
