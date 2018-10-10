Chase ends in three-vehicle crash near Palmdale

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
At least one adult and child were seen being loaded onto stretchers following a chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash near Palmdale.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the chase began shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 60th St East and Avenue Q until the vehicle crashed with two others near 96th Street and Avenue R.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials were not able to immediately confirm information on injuries, but AIR7 HD captured video of at least one adult and a child being loaded onto ambulances.

Authorities said a suspect is in custody, and it's not known whether more are outstanding.

It's not clear what prompted the chase and what caused the collision.
