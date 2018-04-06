VIDEO: Chase ends in violent crash at Costa Mesa intersection; 3 in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Three occupants of a suspect stolen car were taken into custody late Thursday evening after a high-speed chase ended with a violent crash at an intersection in Costa Mesa, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Three occupants of a suspected stolen car were apprehended Thursday night after a high-speed chase ended with a violent crash and attempted carjacking at an intersection in Costa Mesa.

The pursuit began in the 1500 block of Ross Street in Santa Ana when officers attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic violation, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The driver fled and entered the southbound 55 Freeway before transitioning to the southbound 73 Freeway and continuing on into Costa Mesa.

EMBED More News Videos

Three occupants of a suspect stolen car were taken into custody late after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in Costa Mesa.



Patrol vehicles temporarily disengaged from the chase when it was deemed too dangerous to continue, while air units continued to monitor the vehicle as it reached speeds of up to 70 mph on surface streets in Newport Beach.

After nearly hitting one vehicle at an intersection, the suspect's car struck a vehicle while making a right turn. The suspect then drove on, at one point turning off the car's headlights while heading back toward Costa Mesa.

The pursuit came to a violent end about 11:45 p.m., when the car slammed into a tanker truck that was making a left turn at the intersection of Paularino Avenue and Bristol Street.

One of the car's three occupants approached two other nearby vehicles on foot and apparently tried to open their driver's-side front doors, to no avail. Officers then took that person into custody, along with the two other suspects.



Santa Ana police said two of the occupants in the suspect car were admitted to a nearby hospital. Their injuries were unknown. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the tanker truck, Pedro Gonzalez, said he was scared about his tank catching fire after the crash because it was filled with 7,800 gallons of jet fuel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chasestolen carOrange CountySanta AnaCosta Mesa
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News