These are the two suspects hospitalized after leading @SantaAnaPD on wild pursuit; we’ll show you how it ended NEXT on @ABC7 5:30am! WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/a8eFAqjJ8p pic.twitter.com/480souKYXC — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) April 6, 2018

Three occupants of a suspected stolen car were apprehended Thursday night after a high-speed chase ended with a violent crash and attempted carjacking at an intersection in Costa Mesa.The pursuit began in the 1500 block of Ross Street in Santa Ana when officers attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic violation, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.The driver fled and entered the southbound 55 Freeway before transitioning to the southbound 73 Freeway and continuing on into Costa Mesa.Patrol vehicles temporarily disengaged from the chase when it was deemed too dangerous to continue, while air units continued to monitor the vehicle as it reached speeds of up to 70 mph on surface streets in Newport Beach.After nearly hitting one vehicle at an intersection, the suspect's car struck a vehicle while making a right turn. The suspect then drove on, at one point turning off the car's headlights while heading back toward Costa Mesa.The pursuit came to a violent end about 11:45 p.m., when the car slammed into a tanker truck that was making a left turn at the intersection of Paularino Avenue and Bristol Street.One of the car's three occupants approached two other nearby vehicles on foot and apparently tried to open their driver's-side front doors, to no avail. Officers then took that person into custody, along with the two other suspects.Santa Ana police said two of the occupants in the suspect car were admitted to a nearby hospital. Their injuries were unknown. No other injuries were reported.The driver of the tanker truck, Pedro Gonzalez, said he was scared about his tank catching fire after the crash because it was filled with 7,800 gallons of jet fuel.