Apparent police chase ends with suspect crashing into Downey home; 1 injured

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was taken into custody after leading police on an apparent chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a home in Downey.

The crash occurred sometime around midnight Monday in the 10030 block of Wiley Burke Avenue. Video shows police in pursuit of the driver on a street before the crash.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rolled over as the car hit the home. Aftermath from the wreck shows the overturned car with a tree on top of it and a wall of the structure damaged.

Debris was scattered inside the home.

At least one person was hospitalized.

Further details regarding how the incident began were not known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downeylos angeles countycar chase
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say
Holiday travelers brace for incoming SoCal storm
Suspect arraigned after NY Hanukkah stabbings
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Volunteers put finishing touches on 2020 Rose Parade floats
LAPD heightens patrols after stabbings at Hanukkah celebration in NY
Pellet gun shatters restaurant window in Valley Village
Show More
Elon Musk hopes Las Vegas tunnel will be running in 2020
Baby Yoda cat: Rescue feline gains attention for resemblance
Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Video goes viral after SoCal man buys computer for brother's studies
'Human Jukebox' band holds pre-Rose Bowl jam session in LA
More TOP STORIES News