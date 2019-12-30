Apparent police chase ends with suspect crashing into Downey home; 1 injured

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was taken into custody after leading police on an apparent chase that ended with the suspect crashing into a home in Downey.
The crash occurred sometime around midnight Monday in the 10030 block of Wiley Burke Avenue. Video shows police in pursuit of the driver on a street before the crash.
The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rolled over as the car hit the home. Aftermath from the wreck shows the overturned car with a tree on top of it and a wall of the structure damaged.
Debris was scattered inside the home.
At least one person was hospitalized.
Further details regarding how the incident began were not known.
