Chase: Suspected kidnapping suspect flees from authorities in LA, OC counties

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspected kidnapping suspect led authorities on a dangerous chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties until the pursuit came to a dramatic end Thursday night.The suspect, who was in a red 2009-2015 Toyota Venza with passengers inside, fled at high speeds with a female victim in the backseat of the vehicle and a second suspect on the passenger's side.Palmdale deputies said the kidnapping was reported at 10:50 p.m. in Palmdale.The California Highway Patrol assisted Palmdale deputies in the chase. Authorities said they began following the vehicle in Newhall Pass and initiated the chase in the Van Nuys area, where the vehicle exited the 405 Freeway at Sherman Way and refused to pull over.After several minutes on freeways and surface streets, the driver got on surface streets in the Gardena area, at one point traveling the wrong way on Artesia Boulevard.The suspect got onto the southbound 110 Freeway at average speeds of about 70 to 80 mph.The chase made its way through the Vincent Thomas Bridge with two patrols vehicles close behind.The suspect got on the 710 and then the southbound 405 Freeway in the Long Beach area.As the suspect made his way into Orange County, a bottle was thrown out of the passenger window while on the 405 in Westminster. It was the third item that was thrown out of a window during the pursuit.The vehicle reached speeds of up to 100 mph as the chase got into the Irvine area.The red vehicle suddenly began to slow down and swerve as it appeared to run out of gas. The driver got out of the car with his arms up and was taken into custody without incident.The man in the passenger side took several minutes to get out of the vehicle and appeared to speak with the woman in the backseat.The woman eventually got out with her arms up and walked backward toward officers. Meantime, the suspect in the passenger seat lit up a cigarette while still inside the car with his arms out of the window.Officers eventually approached the vehicle while armed and pulled the suspect out. He appeared to be paralyzed from the waist-down. Officers helped get his wheelchair from the trunk and loaded him on as they put handcuffs on him.