Man arrested after chase from Simi Valley to Encino leads to weapons, drugs seizure

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Ventura County authorities say they seized a cache of drugs and weapons after they arrested a man who led them on a chase from Simi Valley to Encino Saturday morning.Simi Valley resident Carl Mullins, 61, is accused of refusing to stop in the area of Rocky Peak Road and Santa Susana Pass Road for traffic violations, and then fleeing in his vehicle to Encino where he was chased by the California Highway Patrol and later arrested, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.The sheriff's office says they found everything from methamphetamine and heroin, to cash and weapons in the man's vehicle and home.During the search of the man's vehicle, "approximately 283 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of heroin, 663 grams of marijuana, 42 individual Suboxone packets, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of cash" were found, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.He apparently also had a fake California driver's license, a switchblade knife, a stun gun and is suspected of driving under the influence.At Mullins' home, about 10 grams of meth, 415 grams of marijuana, a threaded barrel pistol capable of accepting a silencer, a rifle, a handgun and ammunition were discovered, authorities said.Mullins was booked into a pre-trial detention facility and is being held on $310,000 bail.