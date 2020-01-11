Stolen-vehicle suspect hits car while leading police on high-speed chase through East LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stolen-vehicle suspect was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through East Los Angeles Friday night.The chase started in Boyle Heights before getting onto the 5 Freeway. The suspect exited the freeway before crashing the stolen Mercedes Benz into a vehicle in Chinatown near the Gold Line Metro Station.Air7 HD showed the suspect abandoning the vehicle before running into an apartment complex.He was later seen casually walking underneath the train platform and using his cell phone.The Los Angeles Police arrested the suspect a short time later.It was unknown if there were any injuries to the passenger in the car that was struck.