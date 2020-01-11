Stolen-vehicle suspect hits car while leading police on high-speed chase through East LA

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stolen-vehicle suspect was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through East Los Angeles Friday night.

The chase started in Boyle Heights before getting onto the 5 Freeway. The suspect exited the freeway before crashing the stolen Mercedes Benz into a vehicle in Chinatown near the Gold Line Metro Station.

Air7 HD showed the suspect abandoning the vehicle before running into an apartment complex.

He was later seen casually walking underneath the train platform and using his cell phone.

The Los Angeles Police arrested the suspect a short time later.

It was unknown if there were any injuries to the passenger in the car that was struck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countypolice chasecar chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News