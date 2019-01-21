An innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase involving a U-Haul truck ended in a crash in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night.Police were trying to pull over the driver for reckless driving a little after 11 p.m. when he took off.The U-Haul exited the 110 Freeway at Pico Boulevard and shortly after crashed into a passing car at Albany Street. That driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.Both the driver of the U-Haul and a passenger who was with him were detained at the scene.