Authorities terminate chase of fleeing vehicle near downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect led authorities on a pursuit through various cities in Los Angeles before the California Highway Patrol disengaged from the chase near the downtown area Sunday.

The CHP disengaged from the pursuit twice, the first time in Echo Park and then began following the vehicle again.

The driver passed through several cities, driving on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Norwalk area before passing through Downey, and into East L.A.

With almost no vehicles on the road, the suspect was able to move freely on the freeway, and dangerous driving conditions appeared to cause authorities to disengage the first time.

When the chase resumed, CHP eventually called it off again near downtown L.A.

Authorities say the suspect was initially wanted for tinted windows.
