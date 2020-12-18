CHASE: Suspect surrenders after leading police on pursuit through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A possible shooting suspect led police on a chase through West Los Angeles before surrendering in Gardena Thursday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the chase at about 8:20 p.m. as the suspect was driving at a moderate speed on the 405 Freeway.

At one point during the pursuit, the driver did approach 100 mph before exiting the freeway.

The suspect moved to driving on surface streets in the Gardena area, but suddenly stopped in the middle of the road after apparently recognizing people he knew.

Shortly after the driver stopped, he surrendered to LAPD without incident.
