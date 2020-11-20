Driver leads authorities on chase through Santa Clarita Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect driving a pickup truck was leading authorities on a chase in the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday night.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 11 p.m. as the stolen vehicle suspect was going northbound on the 5 Freeway and was heading toward the Castaic area.

Los Angeles police was initially in pursuit of the suspect in Pacoima and Sylmar before California Highway Patrol took over.

As the truck was heading toward Castaic, AIR7 HD was unable to continue following the chase over the mountains at night for flight-safety reasons.

CHP ground units remained close behind the driver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritanewhalllos angeles countysan fernando valleypolice chasechplapd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
LA County stay-at-home order could come as early as Sunday
Missing South LA man found dead outside Barstow
As the US surpasses 250K COVID-19 deaths, SoCal learns to grieve
LAPD's sexual assault, homeless outreach units to be disbanded
OCSD says it won't enforce Newsom's stay at home order
MAP: COVID-19 death rates by community in Southern California
Show More
6 members of Riverside family battling COVID; 1 gravely ill
Teens admit to involuntary manslaughter in death of Diego Stolz
Hate crime victim receives new car from LAPD
EDD sends payments to employed workers who try to return it
Blood drive helps 2 OC firefighters injured in Silverado Fire
More TOP STORIES News