Driver leads authorities on chase through Santa Clarita Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect driving a pickup truck was leading authorities on a chase in the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday night.AIR7 HD was over the chase around 11 p.m. as the stolen vehicle suspect was going northbound on the 5 Freeway and was heading toward the Castaic area.Los Angeles police was initially in pursuit of the suspect in Pacoima and Sylmar before California Highway Patrol took over.As the truck was heading toward Castaic, AIR7 HD was unable to continue following the chase over the mountains at night for flight-safety reasons.CHP ground units remained close behind the driver.