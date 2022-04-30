LIVE: Driver leading LAPD on slow-speed chase in Mid-City area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver is leading police on a slow-speed chase on surface streets in the Mid-City area Friday night.There were several times in the chase where the driver would stop the car and get out to point at police officers and make hand gestures to simulate firing a gun.Each time, the driver would get back into the car and continue driving at speeds that wouldn't exceed 40 mph.Multiple LAPD patrol vehicles were behind him as the driver, a possible assault suspect, kept driving and stopping. The man was possibly armed, police say.