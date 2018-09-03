Chase of stolen car ends in Boyle Heights crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A pursuit Monday through the streets of East Los Angeles ended with a crash in Boyle Heights.

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A pursuit Monday through the streets of East Los Angeles ended with a crash in Boyle Heights.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the chase began when deputies tried to pull over a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.

The car fled and then crashed into another vehicle on State Street near the 101 Freeway.

A man and woman inside that other car were injured and taken to the hospital.

A woman inside the suspect's vehicle was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chaselos angeles county sheriff's departmentcar crashEast Los AngelesBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Pacoima small-plane crash
Boy, 12, killed by car in Pomona after stepping into road
Brides offering $2K reward for stolen wedding video
Body of CA woman recovered from Colorado River after boat crash
New Mustang pays tribute to Steve McQueen film
Fake food fest blamed on LA company
OC food pantry puts pieces back together after crippling flood damage
2 uninjured following helicopter crash at John Wayne Airport
Show More
Suspect sought after attacking 2 people with machete in Victorville
Kayaker killed in boat collision near Marina del Rey
Woodland Hills home of rap duo Rae Sremmurd robbed by gunmen
VIDEO: Bear takes a nap in Florida resident's hammock
Hotel in Japan using robot dinosaurs at front desk
More News