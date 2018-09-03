Chase of stolen car ends in Boyle Heights crash

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A pursuit Monday through the streets of East Los Angeles ended with a crash in Boyle Heights.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the chase began when deputies tried to pull over a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.
The car fled and then crashed into another vehicle on State Street near the 101 Freeway.
A man and woman inside that other car were injured and taken to the hospital.
A woman inside the suspect's vehicle was also hurt and taken to the hospital.