Chase of stolen car ends with crash into light pole in Simi Valley

A police chase of a stolen vehicle that began in the San Fernando Valley ended abruptly when the suspect lost control and crashed into a light pole in Simi Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase of a stolen vehicle that began in the San Fernando Valley ended abruptly when the suspect lost control and crashed into a light pole in Simi Valley.

The chase began in the LAPD's Foothill Division, in the northeastern valley Tuesday evening. Officers pursued the suspect over the 118 Freeway westbound, eventually heading into Simi Valley.

AIR7HD clocked the vehicle at speeds around 100 mph on surface streets in Simi Valley.



The car appeared to hit a bump and briefly jumped above the roadway. The driver then appeared to lose control after that as the car began slowing down and drifted onto the sidewalk, eventually smashing hard into a concrete light pole.

After a brief pause, the driver slowly emerged from the vehicle, got on the ground and was taken into custody.
