Chase of stolen parking enforcement vehicle ends in Sun Valley with police tackling suspect

Video shows a police dog help take down a suspect after an hours-long barricade on a grassy hillside in Woodland Hills. The standoff unfolded after a dramatic police chase.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley came to an end in Sun Valley Thursday evening.AIR7 HD was over the scene at around 6:45 p.m. in Burbank as police were in pursuit of a stolen parking enforcement vehicle.The suspect reached speeds of more than 100 mph on surface streets.The driver was speeding dangerously close to other cars and running red lights, but pulled into a parking lot near Saticoy Street and Tujunga Avenue and parked the vehicle before surrendering.Police tackled the suspect and took him into custody.