Suspect in stolen car leads authorities on chase through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities are chasing a stolen car suspect through Los Angeles County Thursday night.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit just before 10:20 p.m. as the suspect was driving on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles police was chasing the white Kia Sol vehicle, but the California Highway Patrol later took control of the pursuit.

The driver transitioned onto the 110 Freeway in northeast area of Los Angeles. The suspect continues fleeing authorities on the 110.

