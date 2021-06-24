Chase of stolen Foothill Transit vehicle ends in Camarillo with suspect in custody

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver accused of stealing a Foothill Transit vehicle led authorities on a high-speed chase before being taken into custody in Camarillo Wednesday night.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 9:30 p.m. as the suspect was on the northbound 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley and driving at speeds that at times exceeded 100 mph.

The chase later entered Thousand Oaks.

Police say the suspect was driving a stolen Foothill Transit vehicle belonging to a supervisor of the agency.

Glendale police were first involved in the pursuit and the California Highway Patrol later took over.

The vehicle slowed down considerably in the Camarillo area after the suspect appeared to drive over a spike strip.

The chase happened after police say the suspect got into a fight on a Foothill Transit bus in Pomona, and then stole the supervisor's vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident after exiting the vehicle on the 101 Freeway near Pleasant Valley Road.

