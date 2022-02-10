Wild chase of stolen Prius ends in Glendale after driver surrenders

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- A man was taken into custody in Glendale Wednesday night after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car.Police began pursuing the man in the white Prius just before 9:10 p.m. on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway after it was reported stolen in the Huntington Park area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The man led police on freeways and surface streets through the Eagle Rock area into Glendale, where the man arrived at a dead end and stopped about 9:35 p.m. in the area of East Glenoaks Boulevard and Edwards Place.The man exited the Prius and surrendered to police without further incident.