Wild chase of stolen Prius ends in Glendale after driver surrenders

EMBED <>More Videos

Chase of stolen Prius ends in Glendale after driver surrenders

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- A man was taken into custody in Glendale Wednesday night after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car.

Police began pursuing the man in the white Prius just before 9:10 p.m. on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway after it was reported stolen in the Huntington Park area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man led police on freeways and surface streets through the Eagle Rock area into Glendale, where the man arrived at a dead end and stopped about 9:35 p.m. in the area of East Glenoaks Boulevard and Edwards Place.

The man exited the Prius and surrendered to police without further incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
silver lakeglendalelos angeleslos angeles countypolice chasecar chasestolen car
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tourist robbed, shot in Venice after being followed, police say
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
LASD seeks public's help in solving 2020 killing of 14-year-old boy
Did you know NFL team branding started with the Rams?
Heat advisory in effect for SoCal with temps nearing 90 degrees
NFL commissioner says league won't tolerate racism or discrimination
Gov. Newsom signs COVID sick leave bill
Show More
Super Bowl game may trigger heart attacks, doctors warn
Private aviation in SoCal prepares for Super Bowl weekend
Exhibit celebrates most iconic Super Bowl halftime shows in history
Judge finds 'sufficient evidence' in Masterson charge, case to proceed
LAPD and LASD show contrasting approaches to vaccine mandate
More TOP STORIES News