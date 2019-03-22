Chase: Possible kidnapping suspect flees from authorities in LA County

A possible kidnapping suspect is leading authorities on a dangerous chase in Los Angeles County Thursday night.The suspect, believed to be in a red 2009-2015 Toyota Venza with passengers inside, is fleeing at high speeds. It is believed there's a possible female victim in the backseat of the vehicle and a second suspect on the passenger's side.The California Highway Patrol is assisting Palmdale deputies in the chase. Authorities said they began following the vehicle in Newhall Pass and initiated the chase in the Van Nuys area.The vehicle exited the 405 Freeway at Sherman Way in Van Nuys and refused to pull over.After several minutes on freeways and surface streets, the driver got on surface streets in the Gardena area, at one point traveling the wrong way on Artesia Boulevard.The suspect got onto the southbound 110 Freeway at average speeds of about 70 to 80 mph.The chase made its way through the Vincent Thomas Bridge with two patrols vehicles close behind.The suspect got on the 710 and then the southbound 405 Freeway in the Long Beach area.As the suspect made his or her way into Orange County, a bottle was thrown out of the passenger window while on the 405 in Westminster. It was the third item that was thrown out of a window during the pursuit.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.