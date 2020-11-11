CHP chases SUV driver in high-speed pursuit through LA County; 2 children passengers reported to be in vehicle: WATCH LIVE

The driver of an SUV with two children passengers reported to be inside was leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The ages of the children in the vehicle were not immediately known. Most of the vehicle's windows were tinted opaque, making it nearly impossible to see inside.

The 80-mph chase began in the Riverside County city of Beaumont, according to the CHP. It later made its way west through multiple cities and jurisdictions, including Norwalk and Compton, before turning south and heading toward the Long Beach area.

As the SUV made its way into the South Bay, law enforcement vehicles backed off while police helicopters continued to follow from overhead.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyriverside countychpcalifornia highway patrolhigh speed chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
Potential new legal vulnerabilities could loom for Trump after loss
LA Convention Center could house homeless, council members suggest
Kamala Harris' high school best friend reminisces
Whole Foods will 'insure' your Thanksgiving meal
Show More
Watch Veterans Day virtual ceremony at 11am
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
Surveillance video released of LAPD officer allegedly stealing vehicle in OC
CDC updates mask guidance, adding benefits for wearers
Family sues LASD deputy over off-duty fatal crash
More TOP STORIES News