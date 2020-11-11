CHP chases SUV driver in high-speed pursuit through LA County; 2 children passengers reported to be in vehicle: WATCH LIVE

The driver of an SUV with two children passengers reported to be inside was leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning, authorities said.The ages of the children in the vehicle were not immediately known. Most of the vehicle's windows were tinted opaque, making it nearly impossible to see inside.The 80-mph chase began in the Riverside County city of Beaumont, according to the CHP. It later made its way west through multiple cities and jurisdictions, including Norwalk and Compton, before turning south and heading toward the Long Beach area.As the SUV made its way into the South Bay, law enforcement vehicles backed off while police helicopters continued to follow from overhead.