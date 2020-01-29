LAPD takes possible DUI suspect in custody after slow-speed chase ends near Beverly Center

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police on Wednesday afternoon apprehended a possible DUI suspect in a sedan after it made its way along surface streets through neighborhoods in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Beverly Grove, authorities said.

Authorities transitioned from a pursuit to tracking mode after the driver of the gray Mercedes-Benz allegedly refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop about 1:30 p.m.

About thirty minutes later, the car stopped at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Orlando Avenue.

Several LAPD cruisers stopped behind the vehicle and officers used a PA system to issue commands to the driver.

Minutes later, police slowly approached the vehicle and opened the driver's-side front door. The suspect exited and was taken into custody without incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countypolice chaselapd
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News