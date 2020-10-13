Chase resumes after assault suspect leads police from Oxnard to standoff in Thousand Oaks: WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6985638" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect driving a U-Haul truck on shredded tires was arrested in Long Beach following a chase through several Orange County cities Monday.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A high-speed chase ended in an ongoing standoff after Oxnard police pursued the driver of a pickup truck into a parking lot in Thousand Oaks on Tuesday afternoon.The chase made its way at intermittent speeds from Oxnard to the Promenade at Westlake Village at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Westlake boulevards.Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the driver pulled into a parking space and several patrol vehicles from multiple agencies blocked the parking lot's exits. Other officers and deputies positioned their units at a distance from the truck.