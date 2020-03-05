Driver suspected of assaulting police officer is apprehended near Palmdale after high-speed chase

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver suspected of assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon led authorities on a high-speed chase from Palmdale to Santa Clarita and back before being apprehended Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Multiple patrol units from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol pursued the silver four-door Honda CRV as it made its way along the southbound 14 Freeway and exited onto surface roads shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Deputies at one point unsuccessfully deployed a spike strip in front of the SUV, which then reentered the 14 Freeway and headed back northbound toward Palmdale.

The male suspect repeatedly reached speeds of over 100 mph.

As he approached the Acton area shortly before 6 p.m., he exited the freeway and pulled over onto the side of the road.

About half a dozen law enforcement vehicles stopped behind the SUV, and deputies and CHP officers got out with their weapons drawn.

The suspect then exited his vehicle with his hands up and was handcuffed without incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palmdalelos angeles countypolice chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News