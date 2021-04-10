Big rig driver says he intentionally crashed into murder suspect's car in Pomona to end chase

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver says he crashed into murder suspect's car to end chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A big rig driver is speaking out after he ended a pursuit of a murder suspect earlier this week by intentionally crashing into the car being chased.

Ahmed Shaaban knew law enforcement was in pursuit of the murder suspect Tuesday evening when he positioned the big rig in front of the suspect's car at an intersection in Pomona.

When Shaaban spotted the driver at a red light, he decided to end it right there.

The suspect ended up slamming into the big rig, bringing an end to a dangerous and erratic chase across multiple Southern California counties.

MORE: Passenger in murder suspect's vehicle describes wild pursuit that ended in big rig crash in Pomona
EMBED More News Videos

The woman inside the truck of a fleeing murder suspect shared new details on an hours-long pursuit through four counties that began in Murrieta and came to a crashing end in Pomona.



"My truck was already out there, and if he passed, I would have blocked all the cops and he would have gone," Shaaban said. "I had to end it before he killed someone, or hit a car or hit a kid."

The big rig's dash cam captured video of the moment the vehicles crashed.

The suspect was taken into custody and his passenger was questioned by authorities and later released.

Shaaban says the vehicle, which he uses to make his living, is probably totaled. He's afraid insurance won't cover it, since technically, he crashed it on purpose.

But he says he would do it again, and he does have a GoFundMe, which he hopes will help out.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverside countylos angeles countypomonapolice chasecar chase
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News